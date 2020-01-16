Warburg Research Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €55.80 ($64.88). The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52 week high of €59.40 ($69.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.34.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

