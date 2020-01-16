Wanchain Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007889 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

