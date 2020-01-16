Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 787.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

