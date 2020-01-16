Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 787.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

WMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 5,367,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

