Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WMT opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

