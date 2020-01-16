VULCANO (VULC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,920.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. VULCANO has a market cap of $83,920.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

