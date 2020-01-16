Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Get Voxeljet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of VJET stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 1,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.01. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Voxeljet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VJET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 162.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 54.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voxeljet (VJET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.