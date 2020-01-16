Vivek Jetley Sells 2,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ExlService by 681.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

