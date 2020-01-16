Vivek Jetley Sells 2,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EXLS stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.
