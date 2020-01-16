Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.83. Vistra Energy reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 over the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

