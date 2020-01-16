Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

