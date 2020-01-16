Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 61,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,041. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $79.24 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

