VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 1.6% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $169,674.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

