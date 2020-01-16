ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 366,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,770. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.