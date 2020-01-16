Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

VIAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Viacom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Viacom had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,677,000 after acquiring an additional 659,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,648 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,799,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

