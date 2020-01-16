VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Trading Up 0.3%

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.53, 42,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 69,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

