Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini Sells 2,125 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total transaction of $481,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $755,650.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $234.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

