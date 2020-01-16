Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,593. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $403.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

