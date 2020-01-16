Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1761 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 1,089.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 690.0%.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

