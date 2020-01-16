VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.0785 on Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $199,992.00 and $261.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00665653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009205 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009009 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,548,448 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

