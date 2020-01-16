VeriME (VME) Price Down 24% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $14,460.00 and $24.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.05946556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00118240 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

