Verge Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Verge has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $63.56 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00661079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000960 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022741 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,147,976,359 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Coindeal, Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

