Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Jentner Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Jentner Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 25.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.35. 156,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.55 and a 52 week high of $206.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

