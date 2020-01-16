ValuEngine Lowers EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

