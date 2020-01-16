ValuEngine Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.60. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 710,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 535,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.