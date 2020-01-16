ValuEngine Lowers CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) to Sell

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CALB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CA BANCORP/SH has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.
CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.
About CA BANCORP/SH
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
