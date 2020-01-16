ValuEngine Lowers CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) to Sell

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CALB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CA BANCORP/SH has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CA BANCORP/SH stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 1.63% of CA BANCORP/SH worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

