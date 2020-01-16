ValuEngine Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 3,558,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,169. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

