VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of EGY remained flat at $$2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. 144,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,230. The company has a market cap of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 179,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

