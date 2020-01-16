USDX (USDX) Price Down 59.4% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $472,205.00 and $3,785.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded down 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039204 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018394 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000589 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000622 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,101 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

