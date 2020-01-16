US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.43

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 119879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8,603.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,695 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 128.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in US Ecology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

