Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UROV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

