Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

