UOS Network (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $8,619.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. UOS Network has a market cap of $8,619.00 and $14,635.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.03680133 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00612302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UOS Network’s official website is uos.network . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.