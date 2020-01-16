Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 28,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

