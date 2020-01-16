UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $300.99 and last traded at $300.74, with a volume of 3605121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.41.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.03.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

