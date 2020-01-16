UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.41. 6,081,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.03. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

