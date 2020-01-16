United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 57,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

X stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 10,476,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

