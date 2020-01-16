Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP remained flat at $$180.80 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,183. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

