Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

