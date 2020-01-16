Unify (UNIFY) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Unify has a market capitalization of $102,347.00 and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008870 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

