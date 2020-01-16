UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $394,767.00 and $20,320.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000395 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

