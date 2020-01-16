Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

