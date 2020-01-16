UBS Group Initiates Coverage on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of GSX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $39,540,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $9,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

