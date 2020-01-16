UBS Group Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $57.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 237,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,211 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,173,000 after acquiring an additional 321,954 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth $25,428,000. Capital Returns Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 528,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

