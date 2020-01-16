UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €11.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.44 ($14.47).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

