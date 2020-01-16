U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.