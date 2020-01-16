U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.
U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
