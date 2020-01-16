U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

