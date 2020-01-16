Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,668. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 30.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after buying an additional 590,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $33.23 on Monday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

