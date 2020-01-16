Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,785,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 454,055 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $825,330.00. Insiders sold 91,932 shares of company stock worth $2,201,080 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

