TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.59. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 23,223 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

