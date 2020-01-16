Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 5.52 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.40 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 45,332,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of $773.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.96.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

